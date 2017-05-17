FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Expo to help you get ready for hurricane season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The official start of hurricane season is fast approaching, and WMBF News is hosting a Hurricane Expo to make sure you are ready.

The WMBF First Alert Hurricane Expo is June 1st from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm and will take place on the plaza in front of Ripley's Aquarium at Broadway at the Beach. The event is free, kid-friendly and open to the public.

The scars from Hurricane Matthew are still fresh across our region even as a new hurricane season is about to get started. Just because our area was hit last year, does not mean we are in the clear this year. There have been many instances in the past with back to back years of hurricane impacts on our area.

Whether you have questions about the local evacuation zones, being better prepared to ride out a hurricane in your home, insurance or home repairs, the Hurricane Expo will have experts on hand to provide useful information. The list of this year's sponsors and attendees include:

Horry County Emergency Management

National Weather Service

Salvation Army

Red Cross

Field Insurance

Humane Society

Contract Exteriors

Morris Law Firm

Vines Water Restoration

Air Mechanical HVAC

In addition, the entire First Alert Weather team will be on hand throughout the event.

While preparing for a hurricane is serious business, the Expo will be a casual and kid-friendly event. Visitors will be able to have pictures with the First Alert Weather Team as well as see the WMBF Storm Chaser and tornado machine.