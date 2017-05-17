FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Expo to help residents prepare for hurric - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Expo to help residents prepare for hurricane season

By Jamie Arnold, Chief Meteorologist
Connect

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The official start of hurricane season is Thursday, June 1, and WMBF News is hosting a hurricane expo to make sure those in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee are ready. 

The WMBF First Alert Hurricane Expo is June 1, from 3 to 8 p.m., on the plaza in front of Ripley's Aquarium at Broadway at the Beach. The event is free, kid-friendly and open to the public.

Attendees can show members of the First Alert Weather team their First Alert weather app and receive $10 entrance into Ripley's Aquarium for Thursday evening. 

The scars from Hurricane Matthew are still fresh across the region even as a new hurricane season is about to get started. Just because the area was hit last year does not mean the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are in the clear this year.  There have been many instances in the past with back-to-back years of hurricane impacts to the area. 

Whether you have questions about the local evacuation zones, being better prepared to ride out a hurricane in your home, insurance or home repairs, the hurricane expo will have experts on hand to provide useful information.  The list of this year's sponsors and attendees include:

  • Field Insurance
  • Contract Exteriors
  • Morris Law Firm
  • Vines Water Restoration
  • Air Mechanical HVAC
  • Cumulus Radio
  • National Weather Service
  • Horry County EOC
  • Salvation Army
  • Red Cross
  • Humane Society
  • Horry Electric Coop
  • 3M Window Films
  • PODS

In addition, the entire First Alert Weather team will be on hand throughout the event. 

While preparing for a hurricane is serious business, the expo will be a casual and kid-friendly event.  Visitors will be able to have pictures with the First Alert Weather Team, as well as see the WMBF Storm Chaser and tornado machine.  

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly