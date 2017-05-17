Visual arts students create sand sculptures in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – A different type of beach beautification project is underway in Pawleys Island this week.

Visual arts students from Lander University in Greenwood are creating sand sculptures in front of the Litchfield Inn on Norris Drive.

Fourteen visual arts students and three professors will be out daily making temporary large-scale sand sculptures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 21.

The students studied artists such as Calvin Siebert, Radovan Zivny, and Jim Denevan to prepare for their trip to the beach, according to a press release. The public is encouraged to come view their work, take pictures and ask questions about the sand sculptures.

