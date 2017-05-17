Operation Fun helps send young Hurricane Matthew victims to camp

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Kids love the idea of going to summer camp. However, many parents can’t afford to send them.

Operation Fun has been solving that problem for nearly 60 years for the underprivileged children of Lumberton. According to a press release, the faith-filled week provides days of Bible study and Christian fellowship.

The first Operation Fun was held in 1951 for a week at Camp Chickagami at White Lake. It was then moved to its current home at Camp Monroe in 1959, the release stated.

Fast forward to 2017 and the program is still making summer camp a reality for underprivileged kids. This time, the focus was on the youngest victims of Hurricane Matthew.

Since the storm devastated the area, many of these children still haven’t been able to return to their homes, according to the release. The Operation Fun program allowed these kids a fun week of distraction at Camp Monroe, where they could unplug and escape from worry.

During their time at Camp Monroe, Operation Fun children participated in activities such as canoeing, stand-up paddleboards, archery, arts and crafts, swimming, and more. Campers learned to work together and work through their frustrations.

Located in the Sandhills between Southern Pines and Laurinburg, Camp Monroe hosts 50 children from Operation Fun each year, according to the release.

