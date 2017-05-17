Local Band to Play at Bonnaroo

A local band's hard work is finally paying off. Sweet Sweet has been playing all over North and South Carolina, but their biggest gig is right around the corner. They were invited to play at Bonnaroo in Manchester, TN on June 9th. Bonnaroo's first festival was in 2002 and has become one of the biggest music festivals in the world. Upwards of 80,000 people turn up for the event and this year Sweet Sweet is one on a list of pretty impressive names. U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chance the Rapper, Cage the Elephant, and The Head and the Heart are just a few names that will make their way to Tennessee for the 4 day festival. Sweet Sweet couldn't have imagined getting the opportunity to play a venue as big as this and they hope that it jump starts a career full of many opportunities like this one in the future. As they've noticed the crowds filling out more and more at shows away from home, it's a refreshing feeling to see their music finally getting the recognition it deserves. You can head to their Facebook page to check out the list of upcoming shows. Sweet Sweet also just started a Go Fund me page to try and raise some money for the show. Equipment, additional instruments, and swag all add up so they're looking for some help from their fans! Even the smallest donation gets you a free digital download of their EP along with a digital download of their 45 minute live show at Bonnaroo! "To the Stars" is Sweet Sweet's hit single, available on Itunes, speaking to achieving their goal and making it in the business. With this event added to the resume, many would agree that they already have, "made it to the stars."