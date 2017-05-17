Conway man sentenced to 30 years after jury convicts him of cocaine trafficking, fleeing from police

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after an Horry County jury convicted him of trafficking cocaine and fleeing from police during a traffic stop.

According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, David Harold Campbell, 34, was convicted of third-offense trafficking cocaine and second-offense failure to stop for a blue light.

The jury deliberated for nearly two hours before finding Campbell guilty on the charges, the release stated. The trial began Monday with jury selection. He was sentenced to five years on the failure to stop charge, and 30 years on the drug charge. The sentences will run concurrently for 30 years.

Campbell’s charges stemmed from a Nov. 30, 2015 incident when an Horry County police officer attempted to stop him for a traffic violation.

The defendant fled from police and a brief pursuit occurred before Campbell turned into a Myrtle Beach apartment complex and spun out in his vehicle, the release stated.

Campbell ran from the vehicle and police saw him throw drugs as he was being arrested. He had prior drug convictions and his sentence was enhanced because of that, the release stated.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.