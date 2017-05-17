Woman injured in hit-and-run accident in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 67-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday morning, and the vehicle fled the scene of the accident, according to a North Myrtle Beach spokesman.

The woman, who lives on 49th Avenue North in the Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle Beach, was struck by a vehicle at 35th Avenue North and Duff Street, spokesman Pat Dowling confirmed. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital.

The vehicle fled the scene of the accident, Dowling said.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.