BI-LO in Florence to close in June

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Google Street View image of the BI-LO set to close in Florence. (Source: Google) Google Street View image of the BI-LO set to close in Florence. (Source: Google)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Another area BI-LO grocery store has announced it will be closing; the location on Palmetto Street in Florence will close in June, according to a company representative.

"This decision was not made lightly,” said Frank Archer, Regional Vice President, BI-LO East. “Our associates are always the first to know of any changes at our stores and have been made aware of the closure and are encouraged to apply for open positions we have in our network of neighboring BI-LO stores. The closure is scheduled to take place in June.”

This BI-LO is located at 2640 W. Palmetto Street.

“From time to time, the successful execution of our strategy will require us to make the difficult decision to close underperforming stores,” Archer said. “While closing stores is never easy for any retailer, we have made this difficult decision so we can reinvest in what matters most for our customers – providing the quality, service and value they have come to expect from us. We welcome our loyal customers to continue shopping our other two BI-LO stores in the Florence area.”

Last week, BI-LO announced that their location in Murrells Inlet will also close in June.

