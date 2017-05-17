Viral video shows sharks swimming just feet from Garden City beach

GARDEN CITY, SC (WMBF) – A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook.

The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.

Kinzer said that people on the pier and on the beach were warning beachgoers to stay out of the water.

Kinzer said he was on his second day fishing at the Garden City Pier, and he and his girlfriend noticed several people looking over the edge to see what was going on.

While the video shows about five sharks swimming, he said he saw eight to 10 swimming along the coastline.

“…seeing these sharks this close to shore was surprising…I've fished a lot down there so I know they are always out there and I've seen plenty but I've never seen 8-10 sharks this close behaving the way they were,” Kinzer said in a Facebook message.

Since it was posted to Facebook by Myrtle Beach Getaway Tuesday evening, the video has been viewed over 1.8 million times, shared over 58,000 times, and has over 12,000 comments, as of late Wednesday morning.

Kinzer said of the response to his video: “Honestly it blew me away, I realize myrtle beach is a huge vaca destination and sharks are always a hot topic but I had no idea it would get this kind of recognition. I was amazed as I checked the views every hour or so.”

Shannon Hughes, an aquarist and marine biologist at the Ripley's Aquarium, said in an interview last year that if you want to reduce your chances of being bit, stay away from piers. Hughes says it's important to stay away from piers and shore fisherman because of the bait in the water.

Kinzer noted that many of the comments on his video were from people who were now more frightened of swimming in the ocean.

"If I could tell them to take any one thing away from the video is that it's a good reminder that sharks always have been and always will be around when you're in the ocean and we actually swam about 300 feet away from this spot about an hour later when they were still hanging around and we had a great time I guess I would tell someone not to fear swimming in the ocean but definitely always be cautious of your surroundings," Kinzer stated.

