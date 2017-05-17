WATCH LIVE: Speaker Ryan and House GOP leaders hold news confere - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WATCH LIVE: Speaker Ryan and House GOP leaders hold news conference

Paul Ryan. (Source: NBC News) Paul Ryan. (Source: NBC News)

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and House GOP leaders are holding a news conference at 10 a.m.

Mobile users, tap here to watch live.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

