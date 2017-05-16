Consider This: Immediate attention needed for Ocean Boulevard - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Consider This: Immediate attention needed for Ocean Boulevard

By Sarah Miles, General Manager
Connect
Ocean Boulevard (Source: WMBF News) Ocean Boulevard (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We recently learned of plans to build a new shopping center in Myrtle Beach on 21st Avenue and the U.S. 17 Bypass.

It's great news that adds to the list of development and growth along the Grand Strand. New attractions, stores and restaurants bring so much to the quality of life for locals and give tourists a great experience that plays a big factor in why they choose our community for their summer vacations, and why they choose to come back year after year.

However, Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach and the area around the boardwalk is an area that needs immediate attention.

I'm glad to see extra police patrolling on weekends and to see that discussions have been started on what can make the area safer and more family-friendly.

From changing traffic patterns, to limiting what merchandise can be sold, to better security cameras, each idea is worth looking into.

The area has a bad reputation and it needs to be transformed. It will take leadership, but most importantly collaboration between business owners, residents, city leaders and law enforcement.

Consider This: Your Input is critical. Now is the time to make immediate, positive changes to the heart of our city and all of us need to be a part of that process to make it successful.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

