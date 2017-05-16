Consider This: Immediate attention needed for Ocean Boulevard

In a game that featured seven home runs (four by Clemson and three by Coastal Carolina) it was the last one, a grand slam by Tiger sophomore Seth Beer in the eighth, that proved to be the difference as #12 Clemson (38-15) rallied to beat #24 Coastal (34-19-1) 11-8 Tuesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.More >>
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
A motorcycle operator was killed after striking the side of an SUV on S.C. 9 near S.C. 905 in the Longs area.More >>
This new ladder truck is not only a new tool to help battle high-rise fires, but it’s a state-of-the-art engine, meaning it was built with firefighters' safety in mind.More >>
May 16th may be your average Tuesday. But for one Darlington County resident, it's his own day in Hartsville.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.More >>
Authorities say a grandfather, grandmother and their grandson were killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon which also injured a granddaughter.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
