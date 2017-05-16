Larry Frazier Day in Hartsville

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - May 16th may be your average Tuesday. But for one Darlington County resident, it's his own day in Hartsville.



The aptly named former boxer Larry Frazier fell in love with the sport by watching Smokin' Joe Frazier.



"George Foreman knocked Joe Frazier down five times. I was highly upset by that cause me and Joe Frazier had the same last name so I decided to start boxing. And ever since then things took off," says boxing coach Larry Frazier.



Larry would enlist in the Marine Corps, where another former champ Leon Spinks helped get him involved in the corps' boxing team.



"I'd seen how hard the men worked, wasn't afraid of anything when they got in the ring. I said, wow, that's what I think I wanna do," Frazier said.



Frazier would go on to fight twelve fights professionally, with an impressive nine and three record. He would be inducted into the Marine Corps and South Carolina boxing Halls of Fame. But maybe the biggest honor for this native son was to have a day named after him in his hometown.



"It's good, outstanding. Coming back, raised up born in the late 50's and with the things in the south and way it is today. It's a great privilege for me to have this day," Larry said.



Larry has faced his challenges head on and knocked most of them out. Now he's trying to inspire kids in Darlington County to go one more round.



"The main thing, if I could get one young person to continue to do what I did. That'd be a blessing," said Frazier.



