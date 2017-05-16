Georgetown County law enforcement seek burglary suspect

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a burglary suspect.

According to information on the GCSO’s Facebook page, Cicero Manuel Lambert, 36, is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant related to a recent burglary.

He is described as standing 5-foot-9, weighing 176 pounds, and having red hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GCSO at (843) 546-5102 or a local law enforcement agency.

