Georgetown County law enforcement seek burglary suspect

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Cicero Lambert (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office) Cicero Lambert (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a burglary suspect.

According to information on the GCSO’s Facebook page, Cicero Manuel Lambert, 36, is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant related to a recent burglary.

He is described as standing 5-foot-9, weighing 176 pounds, and having red hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GCSO at (843) 546-5102 or a local law enforcement agency.

