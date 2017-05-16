UPDATE: Motorcyclist identified in fatal crash on S.C. 9 near Longs

Traffic was backed up due to a fatal two-vehicle crash Tuesday near Longs. (Source: Deby Falkowski)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A motorcycle operator was killed after striking the side of an SUV on S.C. 9 near S.C. 905 in the Longs area.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The motorcyclist was traveling north on S.C. 9 on a Kawasaki motorcycle when the victim hit the side of a Buick SUV that was coming out of a private drive.

The victim was not wearing a helmet, according to Collins.

He added the driver of the SUV, 49-year-old Joellyn Gurganuf, was charged with failure to yield the right-of-way.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the victim was 31-year-old Mario Douglas from Fayetteville, N.C.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.