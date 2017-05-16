West Florence shows off new fire truck

The West Florence Fire District has a new truck to better serve the community. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The West Florence Fire District is sporting a new truck which is fitting a need within the area.

This new ladder truck is not only a new tool to help battle high-rise fires, but it’s a state-of-the-art engine, meaning it was built with firefighters' safety in mind.

“We have seen a number of new business come into our area. We have a number of high-rise business hotels, apartment complexes, all of which call for a ladder truck should there be an incident there,” Battalion Chief Anthony Fox said.

The West Florence Fire District covers a chunk of Interstate 95, S.C. 52 and also a growing residential area.

It’s that reason department officials said they needed two ladder trucks versus just the aging one they currently have.

“The addition of the ladder truck will reduce response times when we have an incident that requires a ladder truck to respond,” Fox said.

Its ladder extends 102 feet and includes an infrared camera. It’s also equipped with a 360-degree camera system that allows the truck’s driver to see Omni directional.

“It means that we are better prepared to serve you. We want to be able to provide the best possible service in the fastest possible time with the best equipment and this ladder truck is going to allow us that opportunity,” Fox said.

Come this Thursday, the team will get more training on the truck to learn how to efficiently use all of the new technology.

The department picked up the truck for almost $200,000 less because it was a demo.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.