West Florence shows off new fire truck

Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
This new ladder truck is not only a new tool to help battle high-rise fires, but it’s a state-of-the-art engine, meaning it was built with firefighters' safety in mind.More >>
This new ladder truck is not only a new tool to help battle high-rise fires, but it’s a state-of-the-art engine, meaning it was built with firefighters' safety in mind.More >>
May 16th may be your average Tuesday. But for one Darlington County resident, it's his own day in Hartsville.More >>
May 16th may be your average Tuesday. But for one Darlington County resident, it's his own day in Hartsville.More >>
According to information on the GCSO’s Facebook page, Cicero Manuel Lambert, 36, is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant related to a recent burglary.More >>
According to information on the GCSO’s Facebook page, Cicero Manuel Lambert, 36, is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant related to a recent burglary.More >>
Horry County leaders defended their support of the police department Tuesday, pointing out they had raised salaries and added positions at the agency over the last five years.More >>
Horry County leaders defended their support of the police department Tuesday, pointing out they had raised salaries and added positions at the agency over the last five years.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.More >>
The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.More >>
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.More >>
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.More >>
Police say a man was having sex with a woman in a van when he was fatally shot in North Charleston.More >>
Police say a man was having sex with a woman in a van when he was fatally shot in North Charleston.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A Slidell man is facing a first-degree murder charge after beating his seven-week-old son to death.More >>
A Slidell man is facing a first-degree murder charge after beating his seven-week-old son to death.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>