Discovery of meth lab leads to arrest of Darlington man

One person was arrested after the discovery of a meth lab Monday in Darlington County. (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)

LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – One man was arrested Monday by Darlington County law enforcement for allegedly operating a meth lab.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Cecil Smothers, 35, of Darlington, will be facing narcotic drug charges. He is currently serving probation for possession of meth.

On Monday, agents with the DCSO’s drug enforcement unit assisted agents with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services with a home visit in the 700 block of Davis Street in the Lamar area.

Evidence of manufacturing methamphetamine was allegedly found inside and outside of the residence, the release stated.

