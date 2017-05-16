Discovery of meth lab leads to arrest of Darlington man

I-95 is closed in both directions near Exit 10 in Robeson County, south of Lumberton, due to a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The road is not expected to reopen until 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to NCDOT.More >>
Brandon Cecil Smothers, 35, of Darlington, will be facing narcotic drug charges. He is currently serving probation for possession of meth.More >>
A body found Sunday morning in a remote area near McColl has been identified as 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, who has been missing since May 5.More >>
A collision with injuries has blocked the westbound side of S.C. 22 between mile markers nine and 11, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
Human remains discovered May 10 in a wooded area near Aynor have been confirmed to be those of a man missing since January 2016.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.More >>
A 7-year-old boy accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning is "improving," Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The boy remains in a pediatric ICU unit in Lafayette. The first-grader was shot in his classroom when another student brought a gun to school. When it fell out of the other student's backpack, another student picked it up and it fired, striking the 7-year-old in the abdomen. Mancuso said the boy who was shot and the student who picked up the gun w...More >>
In the first major development in the year-long murder mystery of the Rhoden family, authorities have charged witness with tampering with evidence, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Fabiyonne Kentell Peel is now in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. According to District Attorney Michael Guest, Peel has past convictions and is a violent habitual offender.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
