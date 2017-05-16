Student Spotlight: NMB Student diagnosed with Fibromyalgia defies tough odds

A North Myrtle Beach High student has not let Fibromyalgia stop her from meeting her goals. (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A graduating senior at North Myrtle Beach High School is ready to receive her diploma after beating the odds.

Little River teen Madelyn Babson lives by these words: "Even when you don't have the answers you want, there is always a way to push through and keep going."

There were days Babson said her body was in so much pain, she could hardly get out of bed.

"It's mostly throughout my entire body, pain throughout all your muscles and tendons," Babson said. " It's really hard to handle sometimes."

It all began in middle school. Babson went through tests, many doctors' visits and physically therapy before she was sent to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston to find her diagnosis. In seventh grade, she was diagnosed with Fibromyalgia.

Now a senior at North Myrtle Beach High School, she said she has learned how to manage her pain and her schoolwork.

Doctors encouraged her not to participate in activities that would push her body, but Babson was determined.

"I definitely didn't want to give it up," she said. "I always wanted to be a cheerleader throughout high school."

For all four years of high school, she's been a cheerleader, even earning a spot on the National All-American Spirit Team. Even though she was unable to attend, she stills feels accomplished, in spite of the times the pain in her body won a few battles.

"There have been many Friday nights ... where I have sat on the sidelines while I watched everyone else cheer, or after a game we won, I couldn't go celebrate," Babson said. "So I just went home and cried myself to sleep because of the pain."

Despite those times, she said she's definitely still in the fight.

"(I) try my best not to let my condition define who I am," Babson said. "I don't want it to hold me back from doing the things I love to do."

On days when she was in extreme pain, Babson took part in a homebound program, where she maintained a 4.0 GPA.

"My freshman year, I wanted to be at school so bad that I Skyped into my class just so I could be there in some way," she said.

As far as her future, Babson plans to graduate and use her life to help other kids like her. She said growing up in doctors' offices and hospitals, and having so many tests done inspired her to be a nurse.

"I just have a love for kids," she said. "I want to help them just like my pediatrician, family and friends helped me."

Babson was accepted to the Horry Georgetown Technical College's nursing scholars program, where she will work to become a registered nurse.

Just like high school, she doesn't plan to let Fibromyalgia stop her from reaching her goals.

"Although it has stopped me from doing certain things, I still try my best to push through each day at a time," Babson said.

