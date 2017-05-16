FIRST ALERT: More heat on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Very warm and increasingly humid weather will continue through the rest of this week. A weather pattern very typical of mid summer will remain in place through the end of the week resulting in very warm temperatures and an increase in humidity by the end of the week.

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with temperatures in the Grand Strand dropping into the upper 60s to near 70, and into the middle 60s across the Pee Dee.

Another hot day is on tap for Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s inland and into the middle and upper 80s on the beaches.

The very warm weather will continue through the rest of the week, although the afternoon sea breeze will keep beach temperatures in the middle 80s, while temperatures in the Pee Dee reach to 90 or slightly higher each day. Humidity levels will gradually start to ramp up by the end of the week and into the weekend. Eventually, we'll see enough humidity for a stray shower or storm by the latter half of the upcoming weekend and into early next week.