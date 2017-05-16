Police: Body found in McColl area is that of missing 8-year-old Bennettsville girl

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A body found Sunday morning in a remote area near McColl has been identified as 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, who has been missing since May 5, according to a press release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon, the body was identified through DNA records. He added the coroner has ruled the child’s death as a homicide.

Iyana Lowery was reported missing from her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville on May 5. Her mother, 36-year-old Ella Lowery, was found dead at that residence.

According to the press release, additional charges of murder and armed robbery have been filed against Jejauncey Harrington, 32, of Bennettsville. He was previously charged in connection with the stabbing death of Ella Lowery.

