TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injuries blocks portion of westbound S.C. 22 near Conway

First responders are on the scene of a crash with injuries on S.C. 22 near Conway. (Source: April Brown)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A collision with injuries has blocked the westbound side of S.C. 22 between mile markers nine and 11, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Details were limited regarding the types of injuries as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The SCHP’s website stated the crash happened at 2:19 p.m.

Additional information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation states the crash happened on S.C. 22 between S.C. 90 and one mile east of U.S. 701.

Stay with WMBF News for further information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.