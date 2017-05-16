Teen dies hours after traffic accident on SC-22 Tuesday afternoon

First responders are on the scene of a crash with injuries on S.C. 22 near Conway. (Source: April Brown)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A 19-year-old woman died Wednesday morning, hours after she was involved in a traffic accident on Highway 22 at mile marker 10 near Conway Tuesday afternoon.

Shemeria Smith, who had recently moved to the Myrtle Beach area from Alabama, died Wednesday morning at 7:45 at Grand Strand Medical Center, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday to determine the cause of death.

The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Highway 22, and blocked the westbound side of the road, authorities said.

Horry County police are investigating, Willard added.

