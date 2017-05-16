Coroner confirms remains found were those of Aynor man missing since 2016

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) – Human remains discovered May 10 in a wooded area near Aynor have been confirmed to be those of a man missing since January 2016.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, the remains of Randy Davis, 26, of Aynor were found on Horse Bay Road.

The cause of death is undetermined due to the conditions of the remains, Fowler said. He added at this time the manner of death is not believed to be a homicide or suicide.

Davis’ remains were found in a heavily wooded area near Horse Pen Bay Road during a search for him, according to a previous news release from the Horry County Police Department.

