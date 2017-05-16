Young children among 5 victims killed in I-95 crash Tuesday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Young children among 5 victims killed in I-95 crash Tuesday

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Crews remained busy Tuesday night cleaning up the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Robeson County. (Source: WMBF News) Crews remained busy Tuesday night cleaning up the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Robeson County. (Source: WMBF News)
Aerial footage shows a burned vehicle following a deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Robeson County. (Source: WRAL) Aerial footage shows a burned vehicle following a deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Robeson County. (Source: WRAL)
A number of first responders are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 95 in Robeson County. (Source: WMBF News) A number of first responders are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 95 in Robeson County. (Source: WMBF News)

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Five people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash, which happened between Exit 2 and Exit 10 in Robeson County, occurred when a tanker trunk failed to slow down and struck a Dodge pickup truck, according to the the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. The truck was pushed into the rear of a Ford Explorer SUV, which was then pushed into the rear of a Ford Escape SUV.

The Volvo tractor-trailer continued traveling south, uncontrolled, striking a Freightliner tractor-trailer in the rear and igniting the gasoline that was being hauled in the tanker. The Freightliner tractor and trailer were then pushed into a Kenworth tractor trailer. The original Volvo trailer continued traveling off the roadway and onto the right shoulder, catching fire.

The NCDPS identified the five victims killed in the accident:

-The driver of the Volvo tractor and trailer was identified as Michael Elliott Bricker, 68, of Myrtle Beach, SC.  

-The driver of the Dodge pick-up truck was identified as Elise Ann Spennati, 32, of Goose Creek, SC.  

-The front right passenger of Dodge pick-up was identified as Cole Allen Spennati, 25, of Goose Creek, SC.  

-The left rear passenger of the Dodge pick-up was identified as Sianna Spennati, 1, of Goose Creek, SC. 

-The right rear passenger of the Dodge pick-up was identified as Aila Spennati, 4, of Goose Creek, SC.  

All five victims succumbed to their injuries, according to the release.

The driver and two passengers of the Ford Explorer were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and were reported in stable condition. The driver of the Ford Escape was also taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and reported to be in stable condition. The driver of the Freightliner and the driver of the Kenworth tractor trailer were both checked out at the scene and released.

That area of I-95 remained closed until about 1 a.m. Wednesday, when NCDOT tweeted all lanes were reopen after being closed since the afternoon for the multi-vehicle crash.

Earlier, officials said crews would need to inspect the road for safety before re-opening the route.

Copy right 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • VIDEO: Viral video shows sharks swimming just feet from Garden City beach

    VIDEO: Viral video shows sharks swimming just feet from Garden City beach

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:24 AM EDT2017-05-17 15:24:55 GMT
    (Source: Cody Kinzer's Facebook video, shared by Myrtle Beach Getaway)(Source: Cody Kinzer's Facebook video, shared by Myrtle Beach Getaway)

    A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.

    More >>

    A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Young children among 5 victims killed in I-95 crash Tuesday

    Young children among 5 victims killed in I-95 crash Tuesday

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:58 AM EDT2017-05-17 14:58:38 GMT
    Crews remained busy Tuesday night cleaning up the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Robeson County. (Source: WMBF News)Crews remained busy Tuesday night cleaning up the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Robeson County. (Source: WMBF News)

    ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

    More >>

    ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

    More >>

  • Horry County leaders taking steps to reduce crime, provide community programs

    Horry County leaders taking steps to reduce crime, provide community programs

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:29 AM EDT2017-05-17 10:29:55 GMT

    If you have a question about the community or even need help with an issue you're dealing with personally but don't know who to call – Horry County leaders are making it easy for you.

    More >>

    If you have a question about the community or even need help with an issue you're dealing with personally but don't know who to call – Horry County leaders are making it easy for you.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly