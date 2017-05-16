Young children among 5 victims killed in I-95 crash Tuesday

A number of first responders are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 95 in Robeson County. (Source: WMBF News)

Crews remained busy Tuesday night cleaning up the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Robeson County. (Source: WMBF News)

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Five people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash, which happened between Exit 2 and Exit 10 in Robeson County, occurred when a tanker trunk failed to slow down and struck a Dodge pickup truck, according to the the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. The truck was pushed into the rear of a Ford Explorer SUV, which was then pushed into the rear of a Ford Escape SUV.

The Volvo tractor-trailer continued traveling south, uncontrolled, striking a Freightliner tractor-trailer in the rear and igniting the gasoline that was being hauled in the tanker. The Freightliner tractor and trailer were then pushed into a Kenworth tractor trailer. The original Volvo trailer continued traveling off the roadway and onto the right shoulder, catching fire.

The NCDPS identified the five victims killed in the accident:

-The driver of the Volvo tractor and trailer was identified as Michael Elliott Bricker, 68, of Myrtle Beach, SC.

-The driver of the Dodge pick-up truck was identified as Elise Ann Spennati, 32, of Goose Creek, SC.

-The front right passenger of Dodge pick-up was identified as Cole Allen Spennati, 25, of Goose Creek, SC.

-The left rear passenger of the Dodge pick-up was identified as Sianna Spennati, 1, of Goose Creek, SC.

-The right rear passenger of the Dodge pick-up was identified as Aila Spennati, 4, of Goose Creek, SC.

All five victims succumbed to their injuries, according to the release.

The driver and two passengers of the Ford Explorer were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and were reported in stable condition. The driver of the Ford Escape was also taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and reported to be in stable condition. The driver of the Freightliner and the driver of the Kenworth tractor trailer were both checked out at the scene and released.

That area of I-95 remained closed until about 1 a.m. Wednesday, when NCDOT tweeted all lanes were reopen after being closed since the afternoon for the multi-vehicle crash.

Earlier, officials said crews would need to inspect the road for safety before re-opening the route.

