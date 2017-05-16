UPDATE: Five killed, four injured in crash on I-95 in Robeson County; lanes remain closed

A number of first responders are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 95 in Robeson County. (Source: WMBF News)

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

NCHP troopers added one of the deceased could be a child.

The crash, which happened between Exit 2 and Exit 10 in Robeson County, occurred when a tanker trunk failed to slow down and struck a Dodge pickup truck, according to the NCHP. This collision resulted in a fire.

That area of I-95 has been closed ever since. NCHP troopers indicated that the northbound lanes should open around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The state's Department of Transportation previously tweeted that the southbound lanes may not open until after midnight.

Right now, estimated time of clearance near MM 7 in Robeson Co is after midnight for southbound. We're working to get northbound open ASAP. — NCDOT I-95 Traffic (@NCDOT_I95) May 16, 2017

Motorists most take the following detour:

Motorists traveling south must take Exit 10 for US-301 South and turn right onto US-301 South. Continue for nine miles and turn left onto NC-130/East Main Street. Continue onto NC-130 to re-access I-95 South.



Motorists traveling north must take Exit 2 for NC-130 North and turn left onto NC-130 North. Continue on NC-130 North to US-301 North/Bond Street). Follow US-301 North to re-access I-95 North.

Once the crash is clear, crews will need to inspect the road for safety before re-opening the route.

