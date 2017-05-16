UPDATE: Fatalities reported in I-95 crash involving two tractor-trailers that has closed interstate in Robeson County

A number of first responders are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 95 in Robeson County. (Source: WMBF News)

ROBESON COUNTY, NC(WMBF) – Interstate 95 is closed in both directions between Exit 2 and Exit 10 in Robeson County, south of Lumberton, due to a crash involving two tractor-trailers, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

A WMBF News reporter on the scene spoke with law enforcement officials, who indicated there were fatalities in the collision. The exact number of victims was not immediately known.

According to the NCDOT, the estimated time of clearing the area near mile marker seven is after midnight for the southbound side.

Right now, estimated time of clearance near MM 7 in Robeson Co is after midnight for southbound. We're working to get northbound open ASAP. — NCDOT I-95 Traffic (@NCDOT_I95) May 16, 2017

Motorists most take the following detour:

Motorists traveling south must take Exit 10 for US-301 South and turn right onto US-301 South. Continue for nine miles and turn left onto NC-130/East Main Street. Continue onto NC-130 to re-access I-95 South.



Motorists traveling north must take Exit 2 for NC-130 North and turn left onto NC-130 North. Continue on NC-130 North to US-301 North/Bond Street). Follow US-301 North to re-access I-95 North.

Once the crash is clear, crews will need to inspect the road for safety before re-opening the route.

