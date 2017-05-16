I-95 expected to be closed for hours in Robeson County due to cr - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

I-95 expected to be closed for hours in Robeson County due to crash involving 2 tractor-trailers

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
NCDOT traffic camera image at I-95 and I-74 appearing to show a significant traffic backup. (Source: NCDOT) NCDOT traffic camera image at I-95 and I-74 appearing to show a significant traffic backup. (Source: NCDOT)

ROBESON COUNTY, NC(WMBF) – I-95 is closed in both directions between Exit 2 and Exit 10 in Robeson County, south of Lumberton, due to a crash involving two tractor-trailers, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The road is not expected to reopen until 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to NCDOT.

Motorists most take the following detour:

Motorists traveling south must take Exit 10 for US-301 South and turn right onto US-301 South.  Continue for nine miles and turn left onto NC-130/East Main Street.  Continue onto NC-130 to re-access I-95 South.

Motorists traveling north must take Exit 2 for NC-130 North and turn left onto NC-130 North.  Continue on NC-130 North to US-301 North/Bond Street).  Follow US-301 North to re-access I-95 North.

Once the crash is clear, crews will need to inspect the road for safety before re-opening the route.

Stay tuned to WMBF News as we learn more about this incident.

