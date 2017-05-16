Five killed, four injured in crash on I-95 in Robeson County; la - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Five killed, four injured in crash on I-95 in Robeson County; lanes reopen

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Crews remained busy Tuesday night cleaning up the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Robeson County. (Source: WMBF News) Crews remained busy Tuesday night cleaning up the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Robeson County. (Source: WMBF News)
Aerial footage shows a burned vehicle following a deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Robeson County. (Source: WRAL) Aerial footage shows a burned vehicle following a deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Robeson County. (Source: WRAL)
A number of first responders are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 95 in Robeson County. (Source: WMBF News) A number of first responders are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 95 in Robeson County. (Source: WMBF News)

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A total of six vehicles were involved, including three tractor-trailers and three passenger vehicles, according to NCHP.

NCHP troopers added one of the deceased could be a child. It could be some time before the victims are identified.

The crash, which happened between Exit 2 and Exit 10 in Robeson County, occurred when a tanker trunk failed to slow down and struck a Dodge pickup truck, according to the NCHP. This collision resulted in a fire.

That area of I-95 remained closed until about 1 a.m. Wednesday, that's when NCDOT tweeted all lanes were reopen after being closed since the afternoon for the multi-vehicle crash.

Earlier, officials said crews would need to inspect the road for safety before re-opening the route.

