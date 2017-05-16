Manhunt called off for two burglary suspects in Darlington County

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A manhunt has been called off after the Florence County Sheriff’s Office assisted Darlington authorities in tracking two male suspects in a burglary in Darlington County.

The burglary was first reported at about 10 a.m. Tuesday on South Charleston Road in Darlington County, in the Darlington area, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The FCSO K-9 Tracking Team was called in to assist tracking the two suspects that had broken into a house, Lt. Kilgo said.

The search was called off at about 12:45 p.m. after they were unable to locate the suspects, and the DCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division took over the investigation, according to Lt. Kilgo.

