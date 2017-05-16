Investigators looking for three men after burglary in Darlington County

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Darlington County investigators are searching for three males after a burglary was reported and a manhunt took place in the Darlington area of Darlington County Tuesday.

The burglary was first reported at about 10 a.m. Tuesday on South Charleston Road in Darlington County, in the Darlington area, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The FCSO K-9 Tracking Team was called in to assist tracking the two suspects that had broken into a house, Lt. Kilgo said.

The search was called off at about 12:45 p.m. after they were unable to locate the suspects, and the DCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division took over the investigation, according to Lt. Kilgo.

Investigators are now looking for three white males, according to a news release from DCSO. One male fled in a white SUV with a broken side window, and two males fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to: contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip number 274637 (CRIMES). You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

