Myrtle Beach firefighters rescue kitten from drainpipe

I-95 is closed in both directions near Exit 10 in Robeson County, south of Lumberton, due to a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The road is not expected to reopen until 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to NCDOT.More >>
A manhunt has been called off after the Florence County Sheriff’s Office assisted Darlington authorities in tracking two male suspects in a burglary in Darlington County.More >>
A crew of Myrtle Beach firefighters was feline heroic when they rescued a kitten out of a 6-foot deep drainpipe at Broadway at the Beach Monday.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- The old Phillips Seafood restaurant. The Halloween haunted house called “Dr. Scream.” The parking lot where tons of debris from Hurricane Matthew was piled and turned it into mulch. How ever you think of it, that open parcel of land on 17 Bypass between Hollywood Wax Museum and Myrtle Waves could soon have new life. WMBF reporter Meredith Helline learned that Burroughs and Chapin wants to build a shopping center there, on the corner of 21st Aven...More >>
When Hurricane Matthew barreled through the area in October, it initially caused the closing of nearly 160 Horry County roads plus more than a dozen state highways. Now, a portion of only one road in the county remains impassable because it was washed out by the floodwaters that accompanied the storm.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.More >>
Your new favorite summer outfit is on Kickstarter, waiting for you to unleash it on the world.More >>
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.More >>
The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
An Horry County girl learned the hard way what 9-1-1 is for. According to a post on the Horry County Police Facebook page, a young girl recently dialed 9-1-1 and asked the operator for cheese sticks.More >>
