Myrtle Beach firefighters rescue kitten from drainpipe

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
(Source: MBFR) (Source: MBFR)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A crew of Myrtle Beach firefighters was feline heroic when they rescued a kitten out of a 6-foot deep drainpipe at Broadway at the Beach Monday.

Crews from Station 6 were called to the Hampton Inn Monday to rescue the kitten, according to a Facebook post from MBFR. Animal control was called out as well.

The crews were able to get the kitten out safely by performing a rope rescue to pull the kitten out of the 6-foot deep hole, the post states. An animal control officer arrived and assessed the kitten to make sure it was okay before it was returned to its mother and siblings.

“Great job to ACO Ewing, Lt. Lincoln, Eng. Christman, and FF Archambeau on this successful rescue,” the post concludes. “Keep up the good work!”

