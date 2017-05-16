Bridge near Loris still out after Hurricane Matthew

Continuing coverage of damage, river flooding, closings, and other essential information after MatthewMore >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- The old Phillips Seafood restaurant. The Halloween haunted house called “Dr. Scream.” The parking lot where tons of debris from Hurricane Matthew was piled and turned it into mulch. How ever you think of it, that open parcel of land on 17 Bypass between Hollywood Wax Museum and Myrtle Waves could soon have new life. WMBF reporter Meredith Helline learned that Burroughs and Chapin wants to build a shopping center there, on the corner of 21st Aven...More >>
When Hurricane Matthew barreled through the area in October, it initially caused the closing of nearly 160 Horry County roads plus more than a dozen state highways. Now, a portion of only one road in the county remains impassable because it was washed out by the floodwaters that accompanied the storm.More >>
The Coastal Carolina University cheerleading coach is speaking out after her name appeared throughout hundreds of documents from the investigation into allegations that cheer team members participated in an escort service, among other claims of misconduct.More >>
Teachers deserve more. That’s the message you sent the day we told you Horry County School Board Chairman Joe DeFeo supported a raise for the board. You sounded off on Facebook, pointing out many local teachers are reaching into their own pockets to support education. Tune in to WMBF News Tuesday at 6 a.m. for the first part of in-depth investigation, "In the Classroom, Out of Pocket."More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.More >>
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.More >>
The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Police say a man was having sex with a woman in a van when he was fatally shot in North Charleston.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
How the dog got inside is unclear, but school officials are talking with the students about practicing animal safety.More >>
