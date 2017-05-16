NBC not airing Meet The Press on Sunday, May 21, 2017

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – NBC’s Meet the Press will not be seen on WMBF News on Sunday, May 21 at 10 a.m. so that we may bring you NBC Sports coverage of English Premiere League Soccer from England.
Click here to view full episodes of Meet the Press on NBC’s website.
See the complete schedule of programming on WMBF News, Bounce TV and Grit here.
Meet the Press will air at its regular time next Sunday. May 28.
