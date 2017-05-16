NBC airing Meet The Press an hour later on Sunday, May 28, 2017

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – NBC’s Meet the Press will air at 10 a.m. next Sunday. May 28, instead of its regular time at 9 a.m.

Click here to view full episodes of Meet the Press on NBC’s website.

See the complete schedule of programming on WMBF News, Bounce TV and Grit here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.