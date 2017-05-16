Deadly accident reported on I-95

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) -- North Carolina Highway Patrol officials say a fatal accident happened on I-95 Monday night.

Troopers were called to the scene on the interstate, three miles north of Lumberton, at 11:23 p.m. Monday.

WMBF News is working to learn more about what caused the accident and who was involved.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.