New shopping center possible for 21st Ave.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- The old Phillips Seafood restaurant. The Halloween haunted house called “Dr. Scream.” The parking lot where tons of debris from Hurricane Matthew was piled and turned into mulch. How ever you think of it, that open parcel of land on 17 Bypass between Hollywood Wax Museum and Myrtle Waves could soon have new life.

WMBF reporter Meredith Helline learned that Burroughs and Chapin wants to build a shopping center there, on the corner of 21st Avenue and 17 Bypass.

The potential stores haven’t been announced yet, but on the renderings provided to the city, Hobby Lobby, Burlington Coat Factory and Academy Sports and Outdoors are possibilities.

