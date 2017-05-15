Police: Man reports stolen Jeep, is arrested for stealing cases of beer

The community of Bennettsville came together on Monday to remember Ella Lowery, the mother who was murdered in her home on Craig Circle May 5.More >>
The community of Bennettsville came together on Monday to remember Ella Lowery, the mother who was murdered in her home on Craig Circle May 5.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to a report of a stolen Jeep on Sunday and ended up arresting the vehicle’s owner for allegedly stealing two cases of beer a few hours earlier.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to a report of a stolen Jeep on Sunday and ended up arresting the vehicle’s owner for allegedly stealing two cases of beer a few hours earlier.More >>
On Friday, a parent shared on Facebook a SnapChat image that she claimed showed maggots in a school lunch at Hartsville Middle School. On Sunday, the district responded, saying they have pulled the food and begun an internal investigation.More >>
On Friday, a parent shared on Facebook a SnapChat image that she claimed showed maggots in a school lunch at Hartsville Middle School. On Sunday, the district responded, saying they have pulled the food and begun an internal investigation.More >>
The Harley Rally, or the Spring Bike Rally, brings in more bikers than the Grand Strand sees all year put together, and this group is a loyal one.More >>
The Harley Rally, or the Spring Bike Rally, brings in more bikers than the Grand Strand sees all year put together, and this group is a loyal one.More >>
A Florence man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl while her 6-year-old sister tried to fight him off.More >>
A Florence man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl while her 6-year-old sister tried to fight him off.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.More >>
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
Multiple students have been injured in a bus wreck in Shelby County Monday afternoon.More >>
Multiple students have been injured in a bus wreck in Shelby County Monday afternoon.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
Police discovered a woman's body 10 miles away, and investigators say the scenes are linked.More >>
Police discovered a woman's body 10 miles away, and investigators say the scenes are linked.More >>