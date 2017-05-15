Police: Man reports stolen Jeep, is arrested for stealing cases of beer

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police responded to a report of a stolen Jeep on Sunday and ended up arresting the vehicle’s owner for allegedly stealing two cases of beer a few hours earlier.

According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Michael Lee Hoops, 36, was charged with shoplifting under $2,000. He remained in jail Monday evening under a $776 bond.

An incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department stated officers responded to a Circle K convenience store at 1009 Third Ave. South in reference to shoplifting.

The employee said the suspect came into the store at 7:04 a.m., walked directly to the beer coolers, grabbed two cases of Bud Light and left without paying, the report stated.

Before leaving, the responding officers were shown surveillance footage of the suspect. Witnesses said he left in a white Jeep Compass.

At 9:45 a.m., the suspect called officers to say his vehicle had been stolen from in front of the Dollar Tree store on Seaboard Street, according to the incident report. As police were talking to him, they were reportedly able to determine the man was their suspect in the Circle K shoplifting.

As police placed the suspect under arrest, he said he didn’t steal anything from the Dollar Tree, the report stated.

“I then told the offender the shoplifting was from the Circle K this morning. He stated, ‘OK, that one I did,’” according to the arrest report.

