Florence man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl in May 2015

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl while her 6-year-old sister tried to fight him off.

According to a press release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Antwine Ham entered guilty pleas to first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

Ham was sentenced to 22 years in prison, the release stated. He will have to register as a sex offender upon release.

The defendant did not know the two girls when he abducted them from the side of the road in May 2015 as they were walking to a school function, according to the release.

