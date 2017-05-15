Florence man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 16-year-old gi - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl in May 2015

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Antwine Ham. (Source: Darlington County Detention Center) Antwine Ham. (Source: Darlington County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl while her 6-year-old sister tried to fight him off.

According to a press release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Antwine Ham entered guilty pleas to first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

Ham was sentenced to 22 years in prison, the release stated. He will have to register as a sex offender upon release.

The defendant did not know the two girls when he abducted them from the side of the road in May 2015 as they were walking to a school function, according to the release.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly