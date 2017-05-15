Family, friends come out to remember slain Bennettsville mother; search continues for 8-year-old daughter

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Mourners came out to remember a Bennettsville mother found murdered in her home on May 5. (Source: WMBF News)

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The community of Bennettsville came together on Monday to remember Ella Lowery, the mother who was murdered in her home on Craig Circle May 5.

“She was the type of person that would bend over backwards for anybody. She would do what she had to do to help and she always wanted to entertain,” said Ella Lowery’s cousin.

The funeral got even more emotional when a photo of Ella Lowery’s daughter, Iyana Lowery, appeared on a slideshow. The 8-year-old went missing the same day that her mother was murdered.

On Sunday, a body was found in McColl on New Bridge Road. The identity has not yet been released, but neighbors tell WMBF News that they saw a man sitting in his car on New Bridge Road the morning Iyana Lowery went missing.

They said when he left, he drove away with his headlights off. Shortly after, neighbors shared surveillance with investigators, which lead them to search the area.

Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown said the body will be identified Tuesday.

Jejauncey Fernando Harrington, 32, from Bennettsville, has been arrested and charged in connection with Ella Lowery's death and the disappearance Iyana Lowery, the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday.

