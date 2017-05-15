Businesses along Restaurant Row welcome bikers for the spring rally

Tents and stages are set up at The Waterway House for the bike rally. (Source: Lisa Gresci)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Harley Rally, or the Spring Bike Rally, brings in more bikers than the Grand Strand sees all year put together, and this group is a loyal one.

“The last 12 years, I've never missed one,” Kevin Barrett said.

From all those years riding to the Grand Strand from West Virginia, Barrett knows exactly when to stop or keep on riding.

One of those places he said bikers are still avoiding is downtown Myrtle Beach.

“You know, we are coming up 17 or down the road, but we're not going through the main Ocean Boulevard because of that,” he said.

Over the past few years, businesses and restaurants along what's known as Restaurant Row find themselves coming together to make bikers feel as welcome as possible.

“Although Myrtle Beach isn't quite as open to the bikers, we could possibly bring them to this area, which would give them a middle stop point between North Myrtle Beach and Murrells Inlet so they can get a little rest, maybe a little water, whatever they need, and continue their rides,” Michael Fluharty, with 360 Brand Marketing, said.

Fluharty partnered with several people for the spring rally, including the owner of The Waterway House. The message there is one bikers can literally see from the road. While it’s early in the week, those bikers are already pulling on in.

“Just like here, it says 'Bikes only,' so that pretty well tells you it's biker-friendly,” Barrett said.

What these bikers look forward to most are the vendors. On Monday, The Waterway House’s permit with Horry County kicked in, as staff worked to get everything set up fast.

“Some of these counties, you have got to get a permit, so once the vendors really get thrown in, that's when it gets good,” Barrett said.

Those at The Waterway House believe the best thing about the bike rally is that it brings two generations together - those who are retired, and younger generations who enjoy riding, too.

Bike rally events will last through the weekend.

