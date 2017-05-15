Rape suspect out of Philadelphia arrested in Marlboro County

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A rape suspect wanted out of Philadelphia was arrested Monday afternoon in Marlboro County.

According to a press release from the U.S Marshals Service, 49-year-old Timothy Ratliff was taken into custody in Bennettsville on charges of rape and corruption of a minor.

Operation Intercept, the U.S. Marshals’ fugitive-led task force in South Carolina, along with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, located and arrested the suspect at the Bennettsville Motel at 665 W. Hwy. 15, the release stated.

The suspect was booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center to await extradition proceedings back to Philadelphia.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.