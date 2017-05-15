McMaster sits down with President Trump to discuss state-specific topics

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants to make sure President Donald Trump knows what South Carolina's priorities are.

On Monday, WMBF News found out the governor went to Washington, D.C. to meet with the president last Wednesday. The trip was not previously announced.

According to officials with the governor's office, the two spoke about a couple of South Carolina-specific topics, namely, the Charleston Harbor deepening.

McMaster is pushing for the federal government to send money to get the work finished.

They also discussed Westinghouse's bankruptcy and its impact on nuclear power projects in the state.

Officials in the governor's office asked for time with the president, and the White House agreed to the meeting.

McMaster also met with White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Rick Dearborn.

This was the first one-on-one meeting between the president and the governor. However, McMaster did sit at the head table with President Trump during the Republican Governors Association meeting back in February.

