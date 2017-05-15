FIRST ALERT: Summer-like week ahead

On Monday, WMBF News found out the governor went to Washington, D.C. to meet with the president last Wednesday. The trip was not previously announced.More >>
The man accused of murdering a Bennettsville woman and kidnapping her daughter earlier this month has a criminal record that goes back 15 years.More >>
Horry County leaders paid one of the women who accused a former Horry County Police Department detective of sexual assault more than $180,000, according to a state agency.More >>
More information has come to light about the two people arrested in Delaware and accused of kidnapping a store clerk near Surfside Beach earlier this month. The clerk’s mother spoke to WMBF News Monday and recalled that the ordeal was, “Pretty rough. We’ve been dealing with a wide range of emotion on the whole family’s part, not just my daughter."More >>
Teachers deserve more. That’s the message you sent the day we told you Horry County School Board Chairman Joe DeFeo supported a raise for the board. You sounded off on Facebook, pointing out many local teachers are reaching into their own pockets to support education. Tune in to WMBF News Tuesday at 6 a.m. for the first part of in-depth investigation, "In the Classroom, Out of Pocket."More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
The advice came Sunday amid more criticism over Trump's dismissal of James Comey during an FBI probe of Russia's meddling with last year's election and any ties to the Trump campaign.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
