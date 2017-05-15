FIRST ALERT: Summer-like week ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Very warm and increasingly humid weather will make for a summer-like forecast this week.

A weather pattern very typical of mid summer will set up from Tuesday through the end of the week resulting in very warm temperatures and an increase in humidity by the end of the week.

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with temperatures slipping into the middle and upper 60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will see temperatures climbing quickly under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will reach into the lower 90s inland and into the upper 80s to near 90 for the Grand Strand.

The very warm weather will continue through the rest of the week, although the afternoon seabreeze will keep beach temperatures in the middle 80s, while temperatures in the Pee Dee reach to 90 or slightly higher each day.

Low humidity levels early this week will gradually start to ramp up by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Eventually, we'll see enough humidity for a stray shower or storm by the latter half of the upcoming weekend.