Man accused of murdering Bennettsville mother, kidnapping daughter has extensive rap sheet

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - The man accused of murdering a Bennettsville woman and kidnapping her daughter earlier this month has a criminal record that goes back 15 years.

According to a criminal background check from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division, Jejauncey Harrington, 32, was first arrested in February 2002 on a misdemeanor count of possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana.

Then, in April 2005, Harrington was arrested and charged with murder; possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana; and possession/selling/disposing of a stolen vehicle, according to information from SLED.

Online records from Marlboro County Public Index state that Harrington went to trial in February 2007 on the murder charge. He was found not guilty. Additionally, the grand larceny charge was dropped by the solicitor’s office and the case disposed of.

In the 10 years since his trial, Harrington has been arrested a number of other times on charges that include: breach of peace; resisting arrest; possession of marijuana; manufacturing, selling or distributing drugs; criminal domestic violence; driving under suspension; failure to appear; and unlawful carrying of a weapon, among others, SLED records state.

According to online Marlboro County court records, Harrington pleaded guilty to a 2011 drug charge, for which he was sentenced to 30 days in jail and a $150 fine. He also pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol in March 2016 and was sentenced to time served.

Harrington’s most recent arrest was this weekend, where he was charged with murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and kidnapping.

The charges stem from the stabbing death of 36-year-old Ella Lowery, who was found in her home on May 5.

Her daughter, 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, has been missing ever since.

