Man accused of murdering Bennettsville mother, kidnapping daughter has extensive rap sheet

According to a press release from the U.S Marshals Service, 49-year-old Timothy Ratliff was taken into custody in Bennettsville on charges of rape and corruption of a minor.More >>
More information has come to light about the two people arrested in Delaware and accused of kidnapping a store clerk near Surfside Beach earlier this month. The clerk’s mother spoke to WMBF News Monday and recalled that the last week was, “Pretty rough. We’ve been dealing with a wide range of emotion on the whole family’s part, not just my daughter."More >>
On Monday, WMBF News found out the governor went to Washington, D.C. to meet with the president last Wednesday. The trip was not previously announced.More >>
The man accused of murdering a Bennettsville woman and kidnapping her daughter earlier this month has a criminal record that goes back 15 years.More >>
Horry County leaders paid one of the women who accused a former Horry County Police Department detective of sexual assault more than $180,000, according to a state agency.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
Josh Vallum was sentenced to 49 years in prison Monday for a federal hate crime in the killing of Mercedes Williamson.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
