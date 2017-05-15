Police provide new details on clerk kidnapping suspects; mother speaks about daughter's ordeal

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – More information has come to light about the two people arrested in Delaware and accused of kidnapping a store clerk near Surfside Beach earlier this month.

The clerk’s mother spoke to WMBF News Monday and recalled that the ordeal was, “Pretty rough. We’ve been dealing with a wide range of emotion on the whole family’s part, not just my daughter.”

She continued: “I think she’s handled it amazingly well, but it’s been a tough week. Very tough week.”

Detectives in Delaware arrested 18 year-old Najier Ferrell of New Castle, Delaware and 18 year-old Destiny Kristyle Simmons of Surfside Beach last week.

A spokesperson for the Horry County Police Department says both suspects were located in New Castle, Delaware.

On May 10, the Newark Police Department in Delaware was contacted by Horry County Police regarding the kidnapping investigation, according to Lt. Fred Nelson with the Newark Police Department. The HCPD received information that the victim’s stolen vehicle was seen in Newark.

Newark officers began investigating, and were able to link the stolen vehicle to Destiny Simmons, Lt. Nelson said. A search warrant was conducted at Simmons’ residence on May 12 in New Castle, Delaware, and Simmons was arrested on a fugitive warrant from South Carolina. The stolen vehicle was recovered during the search warrant. Najier Ferrell was linked to the stolen vehicle through additional investigation and arrested for receiving stolen property.

According to Horry County Police Department spokeswoman Krystal Dotson, officers responded to the Scotchman at 1272 Dick Pond Road in the Surfside Beach area around 4:30 a.m. on May 7.

A masked gunman took the 28 year-old store clerk by force, did not take any money or items from the store, and the two left in her car, a silver 2002 Mercury Sable. Authorities located the woman around 7:30 a.m.

The clerk, who has asked to remain anonymous, recalled exclusively to WMBF News her hours long ordeal and her escape in Columbus County, North Carolina.

"I wasn’t leaving my kid. I was not letting my child grow up without a mom," the clerk said. "I absolutely refused to do that to her. That was my driving force through that entire thing was her,"

