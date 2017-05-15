WMBF Investigates: In the Classroom, Out of Pocket

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Teachers deserve more. That’s the message you sent the day we told you Horry County School Board Chairman Joe DeFeo supported a raise for the board.

You sounded off on Facebook, pointing out many local teachers are reaching into their own pockets to support education.

Tune in to WMBF News Tuesday at 6 a.m. for the first part of in-depth investigation, "In the Classroom, Out of Pocket." All this week, we examine what teachers are paying for themselves, how the superintendents responded to these purchases, how one teacher found a solution to the lack of funding for supplies, and the underlying problem we discovered with Horry County Schools.

Below you can read more background information on what led to our investigation, and some of the results we received from our teacher surveys:

What the State Provides

Through a WMBF News investigation, we found the state of South Carolina gives every public school teacher $275 for supplies. The state Department of Education says this is meant to be supplemental, and the DOE did request an increase from lawmakers.

WMBF News requested an interview with Superintendent Molly Spearman, at this point that interview has not happened. A spokesmen did respond to email saying, “Classroom supplies (pens, pencils, paper, staplers, etc.) is not the direct responsibility of the state. Districts utilize a variety of funding mechanisms to provide this to teachers and administrators in their districts.”

Through a survey of local teachers, WMBF News found the $275 yearly check simply doesn’t cover the voluntary supply costs for many.

Survey Statistics

119 Responses

Responses from Darlington, Dillon 2, 3 and 4, Florence 1, 3 and 5, Horry, Marion and Marlboro School Districts

Grades Represented: Kindergarten – 12th Grade

Average Spent: $635.93

Most Spent: $2,500

When asked if teachers get enough financial support from their district, 110, or 92.4 percent, responded “No."

What Teachers Purchased Themselves

Below is a list of some of the supplies that teachers told us they bought themselves for their classrooms:

Air Freshener

Anatomical Models

Anger Balls

Apps

Aquarium

Art Supplies

Atom Building Kits

Backpacks

Band-aids

Baskets

Batteries

Beads

Binders

Book Bins

Books

Bookshelves

Borders

Calculators

Candy

Card Stock

CD Player

Chart Paper

Clay

Cleaning Supplies

Clock

Clothing

Coats

Color Markers

Colored Paper

Colored Pencils

Coloring Books

Composition Books

Computer

Construction Paper

Costumes

Craft Supplies

Crayons

Curtains

Decorations

Deodorant

Desk Chair

Diapers

Disinfectant

Dry Erase Markers

Duct Tape

Ear Buds

Erasers

Extension Cords

Fidget Toys

Field Trip Fees

Folders

Games

Globes

Gloves

Glue

Hand Sanitizer

Headphones

Highlighters

Holiday Gifts

Homework Packets

Incentive Items

Ink for Printer

iPad Accessories

Journals

Juice Boxes

Kleenex

Labels

Lab Supplies

Lamination Supplies

Lamps

Lanyards

Light Bulbs

Lunch Bills

Magazine Subscriptions

Manipulatives

Music

Name Tags

Notebooks

Note Cards

Oranges

Organizational Supplies

Pads

Paint

Panty Liners

Paper

Paper Bags

Paper Clips

Paper Plates

Paper Towels

Party Supplies

Pencil Boxes

Pencils

Pencil Sharpener

Pens

Photographs

Posters

Printer

Pull-ups

Rugs

Rulers

Science Materials

Scissors

Seeds

Sharpies

Snacks

Soap

Soil

Speaker

Stapler

Staples

Straws

Stickers

Sticky-Notes

Storage Bins

Tampons

Tape

Tennis Balls

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Toys

Trays

Underwear

Velcro Strips

Vinyl

Wall Map

Water

Website Subscriptions

White Boards

Wipes

Workstations

Ziploc Bags

Tune in to WMBF News beginning Tuesday at 6 a.m. for this complete investigative report.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.