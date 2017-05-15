WMBF Investigates: In the Classroom, Out of Pocket

More information has come to light about the two people arrested in Delaware and accused of kidnapping a store clerk near Surfside Beach earlier this month. The clerk’s mother spoke to WMBF News Monday and recalled that the ordeal was, “Pretty rough. We’ve been dealing with a wide range of emotion on the whole family’s part, not just my daughter."More >>
Teachers deserve more. That’s the message you sent the day we told you Horry County School Board Chairman Joe DeFeo supported a raise for the board. You sounded off on Facebook, pointing out many local teachers are reaching into their own pockets to support education. Tune in to WMBF News Tuesday at 6 a.m. for the first part of in-depth investigation, "In the Classroom, Out of Pocket."More >>
A body was found Sunday morning after authorities received information that led investigators to a remote area near McColl, the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday. The coroner confirmed an autopsy will be performed Tuesday.More >>
A 19-year-old man and two juveniles are facing charges for allegedly luring victims to an intersection in Hartsville on April 26 and carjacking them at gunpoint, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
THURSDAY AT 6PM – Over $200 million of taxpayer money wasted. “South Carolina is the last state – actually, the only state that doesn’t have this. It’s a problem,” says parent Katie Chantron. A system frustrating parents and short-changing kids.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
North Korea says the missile it launched over the weekend was a new type of long-range ballistic rocket that can carry a heavy nuclear warhead.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
For the second time in a week, government lawyers on Monday will try to persuade a federal appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>
