WMBF Investigates: In the Classroom, Out of Pocket

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Teachers deserve more. That’s the message you sent the day we told you Horry County School Board Chairman Joe DeFeo supported a raise for the board.

You sounded off on Facebook, pointing out many local teachers are reaching into their own pockets to support education.

Tune in to WMBF News Tuesday at 6 a.m. for the first part of in-depth investigation, "In the Classroom, Out of Pocket." All this week, we examine what teachers are paying for themselves, how the superintendents responded to these purchases, how one teacher found a solution to the lack of funding for supplies, and the underlying problem we discovered with Horry County Schools.

Below you can read more background information on what led to our investigation, and some of the results we received from our teacher surveys:

 What the State Provides

Through a WMBF News investigation, we found the state of South Carolina gives every public school teacher $275 for supplies. The state Department of Education says this is meant to be supplemental, and the DOE did request an increase from lawmakers.

WMBF News requested an interview with Superintendent Molly Spearman, at this point that interview has not happened. A spokesmen did respond to email saying, “Classroom supplies (pens, pencils, paper, staplers, etc.) is not the direct responsibility of the state. Districts utilize a variety of funding mechanisms to provide this to teachers and administrators in their districts.”

Through a survey of local teachers, WMBF News found the $275 yearly check simply doesn’t cover the voluntary supply costs for many.

Survey Statistics

119 Responses
Responses from Darlington, Dillon 2, 3 and 4, Florence 1, 3 and 5, Horry, Marion and Marlboro School Districts
Grades Represented: Kindergarten – 12th Grade
Average Spent: $635.93
Most Spent: $2,500
When asked if teachers get enough financial support from their district, 110, or 92.4 percent, responded “No."

What Teachers Purchased Themselves

Below is a list of some of the supplies that teachers told us they bought themselves for their classrooms:

Air Freshener
Anatomical Models
Anger Balls
Apps
Aquarium
Art Supplies
Atom Building Kits
Backpacks
Band-aids
Baskets
Batteries
Beads
Binders
Book Bins
Books
Bookshelves
Borders
Calculators
Candy
Card Stock
CD Player
Chart Paper
Clay
Cleaning Supplies
Clock
Clothing
Coats
Color Markers
Colored Paper
Colored Pencils
Coloring Books
Composition Books
Computer
Construction Paper
Costumes
Craft Supplies
Crayons
Curtains
Decorations
Deodorant
Desk Chair
Diapers
Disinfectant
Dry Erase Markers
Duct Tape
Ear Buds
Erasers
Extension Cords
Fidget Toys
Field Trip Fees
Folders
Games
Globes
Gloves
Glue
Hand Sanitizer
Headphones
Highlighters
Holiday Gifts
Homework Packets
Incentive Items
Ink for Printer
iPad Accessories
Journals
Juice Boxes
Kleenex
Labels
Lab Supplies
Lamination Supplies
Lamps
Lanyards
Light Bulbs
Lunch Bills
Magazine Subscriptions
Manipulatives
Music
Name Tags
Notebooks
Note Cards
Oranges
Organizational Supplies
Pads
Paint
Panty Liners
Paper
Paper Bags
Paper Clips
Paper Plates
Paper Towels
Party Supplies
Pencil Boxes
Pencils
Pencil Sharpener
Pens
Photographs
Posters
Printer
Pull-ups
Rugs
Rulers
Science Materials
Scissors
Seeds
Sharpies
Snacks
Soap
Soil
Speaker
Stapler
Staples
Straws
Stickers
Sticky-Notes
Storage Bins
Tampons
Tape
Tennis Balls
Toothbrushes
Toothpaste
Toys
Trays
Underwear
Velcro Strips
Vinyl
Wall Map
Water
Website Subscriptions
White Boards
Wipes
Workstations
Ziploc Bags

Tune in to WMBF News beginning Tuesday at 6 a.m. for this complete investigative report.

