Hartsville man, two juveniles facing charges for carjacking two victims

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Tre'von Cooley. (Source: Darlington County Detention Center)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A 19-year-old man and two juveniles are facing charges for allegedly luring victims to an intersection in Hartsville on April 26 and carjacking them at gunpoint, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 26, Tre’von Jarkese Shikeem Cooley, of Hartsville, and two juveniles conspired together to lure two victims to the intersection of McFarland Street and Carolina Avenue in Hartsville to carjack the victims at gunpoint, the DCSO investigators allege. This incident is not believed to be random.

Cooley is charged with two counts of carjacking, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, each punishable by up to five years in prison, two counts of armed robbery, each punishable by up to 20 years, and one count of criminal conspiracy, punishable by up to five years, the release states.

Cooley is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell detention Center on a $50,000 bond, authorities said. The two juvenile also facing charges for the incident are being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. 

