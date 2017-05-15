Thursday at 6PM – WMBF Investigates Child Support Issues

THURSDAY AT 6PM – Over $200 million of taxpayer money wasted.

“South Carolina is the last state – actually, the only state that doesn’t have this. It’s a problem,” says parent Katie Chantron.

A system frustrating parents and short-changing kids.

“This is ridiculous. Your 5 percent doesn’t add up to the millions we’re paying in fines,” Chantron says. “Somebody needs to be held accountable. It’s criminal negligence.”

Thursday at 6 p.m., WMBF investigates problems with South Carolina’s child support system.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.