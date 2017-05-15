Carolina Forest resident protests HOA on side of road for 3 days

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An HOA battle is brewing in one Carolina Forest community, with one man who spent several days protesting his HOA on the side of the road.

If you've driven down Carolina Forest Blvd in the past few days, you may have seen protesters outside of the Waterbridge community.

Residents there say they're being treated unfairly; one man said the HOA is threatening to sue him.

Bob Urbancik had been sitting on the side of Carolina Forest Blvd for three days, from Thursday to Saturday last week. He says it's to protest the HOA at the Waterbridge community.

"I think it's very unfair I think they should fix the problems and not threaten me and that's why I've been out here,” Urbancik said, adding that he has had issues in the neighborhood for months.

"I tried to deal with the managing company through email, Urbancik said. “They don't reply when they say they will. They say they would respond on Tuesday, and instead I got this letter on Thursday from their attorney."

Urbancik said the HOA is threatening to sue him if he continues to complain.

"If I complain about anything again they're going to sue me,” he said. “There’s a lot of problems here and I believe the problems should be addressed."

One of those problems came from Hurricane Matthew. He said a tree fell in his yard during the October storm.

"It took me months and months of complaining and they finally took that tree three weeks ago,” Urbancik said.

Most recently, Urbancik said he emailed his HOA about pool rules.

"We got blamed for putting glass near the pool,” he said. “Because of that they believe they have the right to search our stuff going in the pool and I don't think they have that right."

Many people stopped by today to thank Urbancik for protesting.

Residents who spoke off-camera said they have experienced similar problems.

Urbancik said protesting is the only way he could get his voice heard, since he can no longer go to his HOA.

"I'm retired so I can't afford an attorney to fight this,” he said. “So that's why I'm here with the signs. Because it’s wrong and I don't have the ability to complain anymore - they took that right away from me."



WMBF Reporter Erin Edwards reached out to the Waterbridge Homeowners Association and CAMS, who manages the community's HOA, but she has not yet heard back.

