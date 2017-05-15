TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned car blocks Hwy. 501 at Robert M. Griss - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned car blocks Hwy. 501 at Robert M. Grissom Pkwy.

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Overturned car at the intersection. (Source: Jonathan Dick) Overturned car at the intersection. (Source: Jonathan Dick)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Rescue crews responded to the scene of a car turned over onto its side at the intersection of Highway 501 and Robert M. Grissom Parkway Monday morning.

As of 6:45 a.m., Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews were at the scene, worked to free a trapped occupant of the overturned vehicle. WMBF News crews on the scene captured the rescue.

The intersection was blocked as crews worked at the scene of the accident.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Carolina Forest resident protests HOA on side of road for 3 days

    Carolina Forest resident protests HOA on side of road for 3 days

    Monday, May 15 2017 7:24 AM EDT2017-05-15 11:24:35 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    An HOA battle is brewing in one Carolina Forest community, with one man who spent several days protesting his HOA on the side of the road. If you've driven down Carolina Forest Blvd in the past few days, you may have seen protesters outside of the Waterbridge community. Residents there say they're being treated unfairly; one man said the HOA is threatening to sue him.

    More >>

    An HOA battle is brewing in one Carolina Forest community, with one man who spent several days protesting his HOA on the side of the road. If you've driven down Carolina Forest Blvd in the past few days, you may have seen protesters outside of the Waterbridge community. Residents there say they're being treated unfairly; one man said the HOA is threatening to sue him.

    More >>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned car blocks Hwy. 501 at Robert M. Grissom Pkwy.

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned car blocks Hwy. 501 at Robert M. Grissom Pkwy.

    Monday, May 15 2017 6:57 AM EDT2017-05-15 10:57:02 GMT
    Overturned car at the intersection. (Source: Jonathan Dick)Overturned car at the intersection. (Source: Jonathan Dick)

    Rescue crews responded to the scene of a car turned over onto its side at the intersection of Highway 501 and Robert M. Grissom Parkway Monday morning.

    More >>

    Rescue crews responded to the scene of a car turned over onto its side at the intersection of Highway 501 and Robert M. Grissom Parkway Monday morning.

    More >>

  • Florence One looks to add and renovate all schools in the district

    Florence One looks to add and renovate all schools in the district

    Monday, May 15 2017 6:49 AM EDT2017-05-15 10:49:53 GMT

    One school district in the Pee Dee is looking at a way to either renovate or rebuild every school in the district. Florence School District One is on the tail end of a feasibility study.

    More >>

    One school district in the Pee Dee is looking at a way to either renovate or rebuild every school in the district. Florence School District One is on the tail end of a feasibility study.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly