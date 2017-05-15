TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned car blocks Hwy. 501 at Robert M. Grissom Pkwy.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Rescue crews responded to the scene of a car turned over onto its side at the intersection of Highway 501 and Robert M. Grissom Parkway Monday morning.

As of 6:45 a.m., Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews were at the scene, worked to free a trapped occupant of the overturned vehicle. WMBF News crews on the scene captured the rescue.

The intersection was blocked as crews worked at the scene of the accident.

